Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2092967560
Asian senior man holding golf club hitting golf ball on fairway at country club in sunny day. Healthy elderly male golfer enjoy outdoor activity sport golfing at golf course on summer vacation
C
Asset data
Popularity
Low
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
activityasianathleticbagballclubcompetitioncourseelderlyexercisefairwaygamegolfgolf ballgolf clubgolf coursegolfergolfinggrassgreenhappyhealthyhittinghobbyholejapaneseleisurelifestylemalemanoutdoorparkpeopleplayplayerputtputterrecreationretirementseniorsportsuccesssummerswingteeteeingtrainingvacationwinningworkout
Categories: People, Sports/Recreation
Similar images
Same model
More from this artist