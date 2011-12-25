Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Asian rice dessert sweet green matcha mochi with cup of frothed matcha tea and green matcha powder in ceramic plate on brown table. Teapot and spring pink blooming branch on knitted straw napkin.
Formats
6720 × 4480 pixels • 22.4 × 14.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG