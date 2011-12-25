Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Asian rice dessert sweet green matcha mochi with cup of frothed matcha tea and green matcha powder in ceramic plate on brown table. Teapot and spring pink blooming branch on knitted straw napkin.
Ginkgo,maidenhair tree, Natural remedy
Thai spa Mud and Turmeric spa
Thai herbs set for Spa Treatment and Massages. Thai Herbs scrubs set.
Indian home remedy health drink with all ingredients for cold or any viral fever during pandemic
Spa setting with roller towels and salt in bowl and bamboo plant , massage oil ,orchid
beans and corn food at a food market in the city of ho chi minh city in Vietnam. Vietnam, Saigon, April, 2009
health tropical spa sitting

See more

168472529

See more

168472529

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2127493385

Item ID: 2127493385

Asian rice dessert sweet green matcha mochi with cup of frothed matcha tea and green matcha powder in ceramic plate on brown table. Teapot and spring pink blooming branch on knitted straw napkin.

Formats

  • 6720 × 4480 pixels • 22.4 × 14.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Natasha Breen

Natasha Breen