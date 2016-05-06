Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Asian Professional surgeons team performing surgery in the operating room, surgeon, Assistants, and Nurses Performing Surgery on a Patient, health care cancer and disease treatment concept
Important information
Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
6564 × 2788 pixels • 21.9 × 9.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 425 pixels • 3.3 × 1.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 213 pixels • 1.7 × 0.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG