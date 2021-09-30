Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2100308848
Asian professional mature male scientist teacher in white lab coat and rubber gloves sit smiling teaching science student using microscope and record analysis data in laptop computer in laboratory.
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
analysisanalyzingbeakerbiologychemistrycoatcolleaguecomputerdiscussingdoctorexperimentexperimentingexplainingflaskfunglovesgoggleshappylablaboratorylaptopmalemicroscopepharmaceuticalprofessionalresearchresearcherresultrubbersafetysampleschoolsciencescientificscientistshelfsittingsmilingsolutionstudentstudyingteamworktechniciantesttestingtogetheruniversityvaccineworkingyoung
Similar images
Same model
More from this artist