Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Asian professional male scientist in white lab coat sitting typing keyboard computer analyzing experiment data information result on working desk in hospital laboratory.
Important information
Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
6190 × 4108 pixels • 20.6 × 13.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 664 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 332 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG