Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Asian portrait beautiful cute young woman standing amazed, shocked afraid mouth covered gesturing hand palms looking camera, studio shot isolated on pink background, Thai female scared with copy space
Asian portrait beautiful cute young woman standing amazed, shocked afraid mouth covered gesturing hand palms looking camera, studio shot isolated on pink background, Thai female scared with copy space
Young caucasian woman isolated on pink background laughing about something, covering mouth with hands.
Young handsome man with beard wearing a corduroy jacket over pink background whispering something
Young adult doctor woman wearing medical uniform Pointing to the eye watching you gesture, suspicious expression
Photo of impressed girl look copyspace impressed wonderful novelty wear striped shirt isolated over vivid color background
Beautiful middle age business woman Tired hands covering face, depression and sadness, upset and irritated for problem
Beautiful young woman wearing casual clothes afraid and shocked with surprise and amazed expression, fear and excited face.

See more

1850629471

See more

1850629471

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2124660827

Item ID: 2124660827

Asian portrait beautiful cute young woman standing amazed, shocked afraid mouth covered gesturing hand palms looking camera, studio shot isolated on pink background, Thai female scared with copy space

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 7360 × 3699 pixels • 24.5 × 12.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 503 pixels • 3.3 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 252 pixels • 1.7 × 0.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Sorapop Udomsri

Sorapop Udomsri