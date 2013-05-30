Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Asian mother cuts her daughter's hair by herself at home. Mom cuts hair for a cute little girl. Stay home safe from corona virus Covid-19
Healthy long straight female hair
Human alopecia or hair loss - adult man hand holding comb on bald head
Beautiful young woman is worried about her first grey hair.
beautiful hairstyle suitable for office closeup
Hairdresser's hands making hairstyle to child
Closeup view of hairstylist cutting hair to redhead woman in beauty salon or barber shop. Hairstyle, beauty, treatment, hair care and repair concept.
Woman serious hair loss problem for health care shampoo and beauty product concept

See more

598778171

See more

598778171

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2125749542

Item ID: 2125749542

Asian mother cuts her daughter's hair by herself at home. Mom cuts hair for a cute little girl. Stay home safe from corona virus Covid-19

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 4012 × 2675 pixels • 13.4 × 8.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

T.Photo

T.Photo