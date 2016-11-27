Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
asian man work using computer hand typing laptop keyboard contact us.student study learning education online.adult professional people chatting search at office.concept for technology device business
Important information
Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
5148 × 3432 pixels • 17.2 × 11.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG