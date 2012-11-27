Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Asian man wears black face mask is exercising on exercise machine at the outdoor park. Concept: Healthcare, self protecting from coronavirus or Covid-19. Self awareness when using public park.
Portrait sports arabian man in black medical face mask posed outdoor with earphones during coronavirus quarantine.
Young Man Commuting in New York
Asian motorbiker visit restaurant for order menu for take away food with touch screen infront of shop.Thai people touch screen for order food dinner.
A thoughtful woman sitting on a bench in park and surgical mask protection Covid-19 Coronavirus hanging on her bicycle

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2133790291

Item ID: 2133790291

Asian man wears black face mask is exercising on exercise machine at the outdoor park. Concept: Healthcare, self protecting from coronavirus or Covid-19. Self awareness when using public park.

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 6000 × 4000 pixels • 20 × 13.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

tawanroong

tawanroong