Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Asian man is taking online orders from a phone and chatting with customers to confirm their order, Selling products online or doing freelance work at home, Working at home and owning businesses.
Important information
Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
6198 × 3486 pixels • 20.7 × 11.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 562 pixels • 3.3 × 1.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 281 pixels • 1.7 × 0.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG