Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Asian Man runner gets hurt on his painful ankle after running , jogging, exercise. Concept : injury ankle twist sprain accident in workout or sport.
Serious young man in an old abandoned stadium
Pretty young woman keeping smile on her face while enjoying her active weekend
young woman doing fitness exercise
Stretching fit or dancer woman doing exercise
Beautiful young girl getting ready for training on the bridge
Young man exercising / stretching in urban area.
Modern African-American girl posing sitting on stony stairs outdoors on background with ancient building

See more

1245113653

See more

1245113653

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2133793569

Item ID: 2133793569

Asian Man runner gets hurt on his painful ankle after running , jogging, exercise. Concept : injury ankle twist sprain accident in workout or sport.

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 6000 × 4000 pixels • 20 × 13.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

tawanroong

tawanroong