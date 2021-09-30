Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2085532462
Asian man posing on white background
Tokyo, Japan
m
By mapo_japan
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
20sasianbusinessbusiness casualbusiness personbusinessmanchinesecompanycopy spacecutoutdispatchemployeegreetinghand gesturehandsomejapanesekoreanmalemanmanagermeetingnew employeenewcomerofficeoffice casualoffice workoffice workerone personpersonportraitposereceptionreportsales positionserioussimplestanding talkstudiostudio shootingsuittaiwanesetalkingwalkingwhitewhite backgroundwhole bodyworkworkerworking personyoung
Categories: People, Business/Finance
Similar images
Same model
More from this artist