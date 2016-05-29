Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Asian Man engineers working and holding the report at wind turbine farm Power Generator Station on mountain,Thailand people,Technician man at site of work
Silhouette of women engineer working and holding the report at wind turbine farm Power Generator Station on mountain,Thailand people
Man looking windmills at sunset.
Man looking windmills at sunset.
A young girl stands in a field and admires the wind turbines in the distance. The sun is setting and the sunlight creates a silhouette to the scenery.
Indian male model standing in front of the tree and windmill during the sunset at Wankaner, Gujarat, India
Silhouette of women engineer working and holding the report at wind turbine farm Power Generator Station on mountain,Thailand people

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2138021593

Item ID: 2138021593

Asian Man engineers working and holding the report at wind turbine farm Power Generator Station on mountain,Thailand people,Technician man at site of work

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 6048 × 4024 pixels • 20.2 × 13.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 665 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 333 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

kittirat roekburi

kittirat roekburi