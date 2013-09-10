Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Superstar
Shutterstock customers love this asset!
Asian man dressed in Oktoberfest leather trousers (Lederhose) is doing the traditional Bavarian dance called "Plattln". Isolated on white.
Important information
Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Photo Formats
3201 × 4802 pixels • 10.7 × 16 in • DPI 300 • JPG
667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.