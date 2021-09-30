Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2103060644
Asian local farmers growing their own green oak salad lettuce in the greenhouse and selling with his young business partner for local organics produce
A
By Akarawut
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
agricultureasianbusinesschildcropcultivationdaughterfamilyfarmfarmerfemalegardengardenergardeninggreengreen oakgreenhousegrowinghappinesshappyhealthyhorticulturehothousehydroponicsindustryinspectlettucelocalmannaturenurseryorganicownerpartnerpeoplepersonplantplantationprofessionalsaladsmilespringsummersystemteachteamvegetableworker
Similar images
Same model
More from this artist