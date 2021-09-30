Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2080704403
Asian LGBTQ guy bridal shop owner using tape measure measuring wedding dress on sewing mannequin in fitting room at wedding studio. Small business entrepreneur wedding planner and tailor designer conc
C
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
asianassistantbridalbridal shopbusinessbusinessmanbusinesswomancheerfulclothesconfidencedesignerdressdressmakerentrepreneurexecutivefashionfitting roomgesturegownhandhappyjoblgbtqmalemanmannequinmeasuremodeloccupationofficeownerpeopleportraitprofessionalroomsewingsewing patternshopsmall businesssmilestorestudiotailortape measureweddingwedding dresswedding plannerwhiteworkwork place
Categories: People, Business/Finance
Similar images
Same model
More from this artist