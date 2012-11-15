Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Asian housewife woman chef looks happy wearing apron standing with hands on the back hip and looking at camera isolated over grey background. Copy space.
Schoolgirl happy smiling pupil long hair. Beginning of academic year. Educational activity. Homeschooling or visiting regular school. Efficiency of studying. Adorable schoolgirl. Diligent schoolgirl.
asian girl student,
Young hispanic cool woman against a blue wall happy, smiling and cheerful.
portrait of sporty asian woman isolated on blue background
Happy woman
Girl being ready for the first day of school. Happy girl back to school. Cute little girl smiling on yellow background. Adorable small girl with long brunette hair wearing formal school uniform.
smiling woman with crown looking at camera on blue background

See more

1635197656

See more

1635197656

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2129749940

Item ID: 2129749940

Asian housewife woman chef looks happy wearing apron standing with hands on the back hip and looking at camera isolated over grey background. Copy space.

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 6240 × 4160 pixels • 20.8 × 13.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Ketut Mahendri

Ketut Mahendri