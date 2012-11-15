Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Asian housewife woman chef looks happy wearing apron standing with hands on the back hip and looking at camera isolated over grey background. Copy space.
Important information
Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
6240 × 4160 pixels • 20.8 × 13.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG