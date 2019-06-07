Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Asian happy portrait beautiful cute young woman smile standing presenting product holding something on palm away side, studio shot isolated on pink background with copy space, female show hand gesture
young girl with yellow sweater presenting an idea while looking smiling towards on isolated pink background
portrait of smiling young asian woman in casual clothing. studio shot
Young business woman holding a copy space on a palm.
Young pretty young woman holding a copy space on a palm.
Teenager girl over isolated pink wall frightened and pointing to the side
Young blonde woman wearing casual clothes smiling happy pointing with hand and finger to the side
Smiling young brunette woman girl in yellow sweater posing isolated on pink background in studio. People lifestyle concept. Mock up copy space. Wearing smart watch on hand pointing index finger aside

See more

1621834756

See more

1621834756

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2124660917

Item ID: 2124660917

Asian happy portrait beautiful cute young woman smile standing presenting product holding something on palm away side, studio shot isolated on pink background with copy space, female show hand gesture

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 7051 × 4912 pixels • 23.5 × 16.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 697 pixels • 3.3 × 2.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 349 pixels • 1.7 × 1.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Sorapop Udomsri

Sorapop Udomsri