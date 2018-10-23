Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Asian happy portrait beautiful cute young woman teen smile standing move showing DAB dance against gesture raise hands arms covering face isolated, studio shot on pink background with copy space
Important information
Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
6953 × 4238 pixels • 23.2 × 14.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 610 pixels • 3.3 × 2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 305 pixels • 1.7 × 1 in • DPI 300 • JPG