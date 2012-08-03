Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Asian happy male husband housekeeper servant in maid uniform with rubber gloves and red apron standing smiling posing holding feather duster whisker in hands cleaning wiping living room at home.
Male executive using mobile phone in the office
Serious scientist using tablet pc in the laboratory
Young woman suffering from abdominal pain at home
Photo of young handsome businessman wearing white shirt holding laptop computer in apartment
Young Businessman Standing In Corridor Of Modern Office Building Using Tablet Computer
Young business man Asians, wearing a yellow long-sleeved shirt and tie, stand up, thoughtfully staring at the computer in the white room.
Serious applicant sitting by desk in boardroom and waiting for employer questions

See more

1225774783

See more

1225774783

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2128888121

Item ID: 2128888121

Asian happy male husband housekeeper servant in maid uniform with rubber gloves and red apron standing smiling posing holding feather duster whisker in hands cleaning wiping living room at home.

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 5406 × 3604 pixels • 18 × 12 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Bangkok Click Studio

Bangkok Click Studio