Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Asian happy male husband housekeeper servant in maid uniform with rubber gloves and red apron standing smiling posing holding feather duster whisker in hands cleaning wiping living room at home.
Important information
Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
3648 × 5472 pixels • 12.2 × 18.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG