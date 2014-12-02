Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Asian Grandmother with her two grandchildren having fun and playing education games online with a computer notebook at home in the living room. Concept of online education and caring from parents.
Important information
Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
4800 × 3200 pixels • 16 × 10.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG