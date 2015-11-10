Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Asian golden rice paddy field vietnam green farm. Harvest agriculture planting cultivation gold, green rice terraces organic farm with tropical natural sunrise. Eco agriculture rice landscape concept
Formats
3840 × 2160 pixels • 12.8 × 7.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 563 pixels • 3.3 × 1.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 282 pixels • 1.7 × 0.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG