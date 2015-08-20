Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Asian girl looking away during working on laptop in cafe. Young thoughtful millennial brunette woman wearing earphones sitting at table. Concept of freelance and remote work. Modern female lifestyle
Formats
7360 × 4912 pixels • 24.5 × 16.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG