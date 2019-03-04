Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Asian child student or kid girl wearing green face mask for protective covid-19 coronavirus to sitting on front dirty chalkboard or empty old blackboard for teach in classroom at school with copyspace
Eight-year-old girl with light brown hair wearing a medical mask
girl in blue dress
boy wearing orange t-shirt and standing with arms open
Image of confused african-american man, looking through magnifying glass at something strange, standing over purple background
Eight-year-old girl with light brown hair wearing a medical mask
teen, boy, music, headphones
Young skater woman over isolated pink background unhappy and frustrated with something. Negative facial expression

See more

1506117638

See more

1506117638

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2123183327

Item ID: 2123183327

Asian child student or kid girl wearing green face mask for protective covid-19 coronavirus to sitting on front dirty chalkboard or empty old blackboard for teach in classroom at school with copyspace

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 6000 × 4000 pixels • 20 × 13.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

kornnphoto

kornnphoto