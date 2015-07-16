Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Asian businesswoman drinking coffee and working on laptop in cafe. Young beautiful millennial brunette woman wearing glasses sitting at table. Freelance and remote work. Modern female lifestyle
Casual caucasian business woman wearing protective mask working on laptop in a cafe. COVID – 19 virus protection at work. The concept of remote work and online distance learning. Looking away
Portrait of a bearded senior man drinking coffee and using smart phone in cafe. Portrait of happy grey bearded man sitting in cafe.
young woman in blue shirt with glasses talking on the phone
Blond woman having a cup of coffee
Portrait of handsome successful man looking to laptop screen sitting in coffee shop, business man having a nice conversation on mobile phone, with elegant suit and glasesses, outside at terrace
woman in sunglasses talking on the phone smiling veranda street
Tourist travels in Barcelona. Photographer with camera take photo model girl in europe city. hobby photoshoot concept

See more

1669265998

See more

1669265998

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2126808134

Item ID: 2126808134

Asian businesswoman drinking coffee and working on laptop in cafe. Young beautiful millennial brunette woman wearing glasses sitting at table. Freelance and remote work. Modern female lifestyle

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 7360 × 4912 pixels • 24.5 × 16.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

GaudiLab

GaudiLab