Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Asian business woman confident smiling broken arm after accident and wear arm splint for treatment but still have to work she hold laptop computer studio isolated on white background,copy space
Young businesswoman with laptop isolated on white and standing
Young smiling and happy woman with a laptop. Modern business woman concept of freelancing and remote work and digital nomad. Isolated on a white background.
The Asian girl in university uniform standing on the white background.
Young businesswoman with laptop isolated on white and standing
Young happy smiling woman holding laptop and sending email isolated on gray background
African businesswoman with a notebook.
Businesswoman use of laptop computer

See more

218175784

See more

218175784

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2124660896

Item ID: 2124660896

Asian business woman confident smiling broken arm after accident and wear arm splint for treatment but still have to work she hold laptop computer studio isolated on white background,copy space

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 7360 × 4912 pixels • 24.5 × 16.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Sorapop Udomsri

Sorapop Udomsri