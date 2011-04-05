Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
asian boy girl student studying learning lesson online. remote meeting distance education at home
Important information
Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
6000 × 2955 pixels • 20 × 9.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 493 pixels • 3.3 × 1.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 247 pixels • 1.7 × 0.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG