Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Image
ARUSHA, TANZANIA - JAN 3: A cargo track at a petrol station near main road in Arusha, Tanzania January 3, 2009. Arusha is located 1400 meters above sea-level at the foot of Mount Meru.
Edit

Popularity score

Medium

Usage score

Frequently used

Trendsetter

We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.

26094187

Stock Photo ID: 26094187

ARUSHA, TANZANIA - JAN 3: A cargo track at a petrol station near main road in Arusha, Tanzania January 3, 2009. Arusha is located 1400 meters above sea-level at the foot of Mount Meru.

Important information

Photo Formats

  • 4000 × 2496 pixels • 13.3 × 8.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 624 pixels • 3.3 × 2.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 312 pixels • 1.7 × 1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Photo Contributor

L

lexan

Our company

Our company

Sell your content

About us

Careers

Press/Media

Investor relations

Shutterstock Blog

Popular searches

Coupons

Apps

Apps

iOS app

Android app

Partner

Partner

Developers

Affiliate/Reseller

International reseller

Legal

Legal

Website Terms of Use

Terms of Service

Privacy policy

Services

Services

Live assignments

Rights and clearance

Contact us

Contact us

Help

English

© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.