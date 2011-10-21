Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Image
Artemisia californica, also known as California sagebrush, of the Asteraceae, is a shrub that grows in and is native to California, USA, photographed at Death Valley National Park.
Edit

Popularity score

High

Usage score

High usage

Superstar

Shutterstock customers love this asset!

2924241

Stock Photo ID: 2924241

Artemisia californica, also known as California sagebrush, of the Asteraceae, is a shrub that grows in and is native to California, USA, photographed at Death Valley National Park.

Photo Formats

  • 3696 × 2592 pixels • 12.3 × 8.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 701 pixels • 3.3 × 2.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 351 pixels • 1.7 × 1.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Photo Contributor

Anne Kitzman

Anne Kitzman