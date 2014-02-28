Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
ARNHEM, THE NETHERLANDS-AUGUST 29: Performer participates at the World Statues Championships (living statues) on August 29, 2010 in Arnhem, The Netherlands. It attracts more than 350.000 visitors.
Photo Formats
4272 × 2848 pixels • 14.2 × 9.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.