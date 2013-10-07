Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Army. Brave armored knights with war weapon fighting together with enemy isolated on white background. Historical reconstruction of native fight of warriors. Concept of history, eras comparison.
Important information
Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
9052 × 3673 pixels • 30.2 × 12.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 406 pixels • 3.3 × 1.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 203 pixels • 1.7 × 0.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG