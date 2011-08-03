Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Arm broken. Business woman confident smile broken after accident wear arm splint for treatment show thumb up finger for good sign, happy Asian female sling support hand isolated on white background
Beautiful Asian woman wearing bathrobe smile with clean and fresh skin Happiness and cheerful with positive emotional on white background, Beauty Cosmetics and spa Treatment Concept
young asian woman wearing white coat showing on white background
portrait of young asian doctor isolated on white background
Image of a beautiful happy woman posing isolated over white wall background showing okay gesture.
A woman in a white robe, a doctor, a pharmacist, thinking, inspiring, suffering
Business woman with ok hand sign
Japanese businesswoman pointing side

See more

270951395

See more

270951395

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2124660899

Item ID: 2124660899

Arm broken. Business woman confident smile broken after accident wear arm splint for treatment show thumb up finger for good sign, happy Asian female sling support hand isolated on white background

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 7360 × 4912 pixels • 24.5 × 16.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Sorapop Udomsri

Sorapop Udomsri