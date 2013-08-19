Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Stock Photo ID: 1062926987
architectural detail of Notre-Dame cathedral of Strasbourg by night on a winter day. Gothic style, its construction began in 1176
Photo Formats
5351 × 3567 pixels • 17.8 × 11.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.