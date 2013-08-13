Images

Architectural detail of The Milan Cathedral (Italian, Duomo di Milano), the cathedral church of Milan in Lombardy, Italy. Dedicated to the Nativity of St Mary it is the seat of the Archbishop of Milan
Saint Mary Magdalene. One of statues in the Cathedral of Milan (Italy).
BRUSSELS, BELGIUM - FEBRUARY 2, 2017: Statue on the southern Facade of the Brussels Stock Exchange building.
Statue in the garden of the Peles Castle, Carpathian mountains, Romania
Architectural details of East facade of Grand Palais des Champs-Elysees in Paris, France. Grand Palais in Beaux-Arts architecture style was built for Universal Exposition of 1900.
Milan, Italy - March 7, 2019: Statue of Saint Varfolomey in Milan Cathedral church.
Milan, Italy - April 26, 2018: gargoyles on Milan Cathedral (Duomo di Milano), the Metropolitan Cathedral-Basilica of the Nativity of Saint Mary.
religious sculpture next to church entrance

2135238961

Item ID: 2135238961

Formats

  • 4492 × 2995 pixels • 15 × 10 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Mltz

Mltz