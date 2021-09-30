Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2089264390
Architect working on blueprint with copy space. Architects workplace - architectural project, blueprints, ruler, calculator. Construction concept. Blue print is fake only for stock photo.
2
By 22January
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
architectarchitecturalarchitectureblue-printsblueprintbuilderbuildingbuilding sitebusinesscomputerconstructioncreativecreativitydesigndesignerdesigningdeskdiscussdiscussiondrawdrawingdrawingsengineerequipmenthard-hathardhathelmethomehouseindustrialindustrymanufacturingmeetingofficeownerpencilpeopleplanprojectproject managementrenovationsketchsubcontractortalkingteamteamworktogetherworkworkplaceworkteam
Categories: Business/Finance, Interiors
Similar images
More from this artist