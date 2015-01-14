Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Archaeological petroglyph of shamans, hunters and animals of Tamgaly (also known as Tanbaly) ancient rock carvings from second half of the second millennium BC, Kazakhstan.
Formats
4912 × 3264 pixels • 16.4 × 10.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 664 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 332 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG