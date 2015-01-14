Images

Image
Archaeological petroglyph of shamans, hunters and animals of Tamgaly (also known as Tanbaly) ancient rock carvings from second half of the second millennium BC, Kazakhstan.
1882865251

1882865251

2132716463

Item ID: 2132716463

Archaeological petroglyph of shamans, hunters and animals of Tamgaly (also known as Tanbaly) ancient rock carvings from second half of the second millennium BC, Kazakhstan.

Formats

  • 4912 × 3264 pixels • 16.4 × 10.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 664 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 332 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Ron Ramtang

Ron Ramtang