Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Superstar
Shutterstock customers love this asset!
ARCADIA, CA - OCT 24: Thoroughbreds break from the gate in an allowance race at historic Santa Anita Park, 10.24.09, Arcadia, CA. Santa Anita hosts 2009 Breeders' Cup World Championships Nov 6 & 7.
Photo Formats
4526 × 2914 pixels • 15.1 × 9.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 644 pixels • 3.3 × 2.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 322 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.