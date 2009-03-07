Images

ARCADIA, CA - MAR 7, 2009: Stardom Bound, with jockey Mike Smith up, overtakes Third Dawn, Rafael Bejarano up, to win the Grade I Santa Anita Oaks at Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, CA, on March 7, 2009.

26527495

Stock Photo ID: 26527495

Important information

Photo Contributor

Cheryl Ann Quigley

Cheryl Ann Quigley