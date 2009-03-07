Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Usage score
Frequently used
Trendsetter
We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.
ARCADIA, CA - MAR 7, 2009: Stardom Bound, with jockey Mike Smith up, overtakes Third Dawn, Rafael Bejarano up, to win the Grade I Santa Anita Oaks at Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, CA, on March 7, 2009.
Photo Formats
3504 × 2336 pixels • 11.7 × 7.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG