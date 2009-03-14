Images

Image
ARCADIA, CA - MAR 14, 2009: Jockey Garrett Gomez guides Kentucky Derby hopeful Pioneer of the Nile to a win in The San Felipe Stakes, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, CA, on March 14, 2009.
26800687

Stock Photo ID: 26800687

Photo Formats

  • 3504 × 2336 pixels • 11.7 × 7.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Photo Contributor

Cheryl Ann Quigley

Cheryl Ann Quigley