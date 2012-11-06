Download 10 FREE images now with a risk-free trial.

Start your free trial

Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Aquascape. Kabomba fluffy bright green aquarium plant that creates dense thickets under water in the background of a tropical aquarium. Copy space. Close-up. Photo of aquarium plants. Space for text.
Edit
Close-up: beautiful plant
Creative seamless pattern with tropical leaves. Trendy hand drawn texture.
Burdock
Close-up of bushes, dark green foliage.
Pelargonium from South Africa on black background
Fern Natural background
Fern Leaf Idyllic Lush foliagc front view

See more

1463339540

See more

1463339540

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2105439362

Item ID: 2105439362

Aquascape. Kabomba fluffy bright green aquarium plant that creates dense thickets under water in the background of a tropical aquarium. Copy space. Close-up. Photo of aquarium plants. Space for text.

Formats

  • 5472 × 3648 pixels • 18.2 × 12.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Aleksandor Prih

Aleksandor Prih