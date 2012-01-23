Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Usage score
Frequently used
Trendsetter
We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.
apple on the white background fruit harvesting natural food dining delicious healthy item green feeding nurture mature important useful hunger plush nourishment treat swallow nutritious demand ready l
Photo Formats
2048 × 3072 pixels • 6.8 × 10.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG