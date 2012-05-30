Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Apple blossoms in early spring. Delicate pink color on blossoming buds. Petals of white flowers with a pink tint. Amazingly beautiful flowers. Macro photography
Edit
Macro of a blossoming apple tree
Close up of the red flowers of Chaenomeles japonica shrub, Japanese quince or Maule's quince. Beautiful Japanese blossoms floral background, sakura.
apple tree branch with flowers
rui leaf flower plant the good view.
Beautiful summer flowers and nature
beautiful flowers of wild apple tree
Crown flower. Giant Indian Milkweed. (Scientific Name:Calotropis Gigantea).

See more

449959477

See more

449959477

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2140179173

Item ID: 2140179173

Apple blossoms in early spring. Delicate pink color on blossoming buds. Petals of white flowers with a pink tint. Amazingly beautiful flowers. Macro photography

Formats

  • 4256 × 2832 pixels • 14.2 × 9.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 665 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 333 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Alex prokopenko

Alex prokopenko