Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2085774178
Appetizing profiteroles with whipped cream and a cup of herbal tea
o
By onebit
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
appetizingbakedbakerybakingbeveragebreakfastcafecakechouxconfectionerconfectionerycreamcreamycupcustarddaydeliciousdessertdoughnuteclairfilledfillingfoodfrenchfreshholidayhomemadehotpastryplatepowderedpowdered sugarprofiteroleroundsnackstuffedsugarsweettabletastyteapottraditiontrayusavanillawhippedwhipped creamwhitewooden
Categories: Food and Drink, Holidays
Similar images
More from this artist