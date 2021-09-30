Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2086698505
Antique red brown pagoda building multi tiered Curved roof temple buddhist culture carving window. Day sky nature background. Calm god religious peace quiet relax soul mood. Bright tone more in stock
VIETNAM
A
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
antiquebalancecalmnesschristianityclassiccolordreamingecologyetherealexplorerharmonyheavenhistoryjourneylayeredlightmasterpiecemeaningmeditationmysticalnicenoorientorientalornateoutsidepanoramapanoramicpeacepeacefulreligionreligiousroofsacredsceneryscenicschoolserenityshinespiritualitystackedsunlightterracottatibettowertranquilityupgoldenvastworldworship
Similar images
More from this artist