Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2097152245
antique incense holder, carved metal horse, on a light brown table. Incense oil holder.
P
By Pratmi Su
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
ancientantiqueartasiabackgroundblackbowlbrassbronzebrowncelebrationcloseupcollectioncoppercraftculturedecorationdecorativedeepavalidesigndrinkeleganceequipmentfestivalfoodganeshaglassgodgoddesshaldihandlehappinesshouseholdisolatedluxurymetalmetallicobjectoldorientalornamentalpujasetshinystyletabletraditionaltreasurevintagewhite
Similar images
More from this artist