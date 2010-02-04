Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Antique David bust with pink light bulb on turquoise background. Conceptual pop. Minimal still life. Creative idea
Antique bust of David with headphones and audio cassette on turquoise background. Conceptual pop. Minimal still life. Creative music layout
David Bust vase with makeup brushes on pink background. Minimal beauty still life
Young fashion blonde woman in white trendy jacket, sunglasses, top and boots posing in city. Street fashion
Young fashion blonde woman in trendy outfit drinks coffee on the go in city
Young fashion blonde woman in white trendy jacket, sunglasses posing in city. Street fashion
Young fashion blonde woman in trendy outfit posing in the city. Street fashion
Young fashion blonde woman in trendy outfit posing in the city. Street fashion

See more

2137371135

See more

2137371135

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2137371213

Item ID: 2137371213

Antique David bust with pink light bulb on turquoise background. Conceptual pop. Minimal still life. Creative idea

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 3596 × 3596 pixels • 12 × 12 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 1000 pixels • 3.3 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 500 pixels • 1.7 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Vladimir Sukhachev

Vladimir Sukhachev