Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Rising Star
This asset has some traction but few have discovered it yet.
Stock Photo ID: 175891163
ANTANANARIVO, MADAGASCAR - JUNE 29, 2011: Unidentified Madagascar woman a nd her child sit on a bus stop. People in Madagascar suffer of poverty due to the slow development of the country
Photo Formats
2794 × 2794 pixels • 9.3 × 9.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 1000 pixels • 3.3 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 500 pixels • 1.7 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.