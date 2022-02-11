Images

Antalya - Turkey - February 11, 2022: Monument to Mustafa Kemal Ataturk at the Central Bus Station of Antalya. The founder of Turkish Republic is still esteemed in the country today
Banjarmasin, South Borneo, Indonesia - September 20, 2018: Great Mosque of Sabilal Muhtadin in the heart of the city
Shijiazhuang - April 27: marble monument, north China military martyrs cemetery, on April 27, 2015, shijiazhuang city, hebei province, China
03 Novermber 2020,Medan City,Indonesia- a magnificent gate in the morning that gives a feel like in Singapore
CARY, NC - MAY 2017: Fountain in a Park in Downtown with the Cary Arts Center in the Background
Surabaya, Indonesia-August 17th 2018. Statue of an Indonesian proclamator, Sukarno and Hatta.
Monument to the Constitution of 1812 in Cadiz, first Spanish constitution, also known as Monument to the Cortes of Cadiz. Andalusia, Spain
Moscow, palace in mansion Kuzminki.

2127681749

Item ID: 2127681749

Formats

  • 5184 × 3456 pixels • 17.3 × 11.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

aquatarkus

aquatarkus