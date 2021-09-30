Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2090214163
Annatto tree (Bixa orellana) and its fruits growing in an organically grown agroforestry system in the city of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
Brazil
N
By Nathalia F.G
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
achioteagriculturealternativeamazon forestanattoannattobeautifulbeautybixa orellanablossombody paintingbrasíliabrasília national parkbrazilcloseupcolorcolorfulcoloring foodcolourcookingflowerfoodfreshfruitgardengreengrowthhealthyleafmedicinenaturalnatureorellanaoutdoorpaintpigmentplantplantationredseedseedssummertreetropicaltropical urucumurucumwild
Categories: Nature, Food and Drink
Similar images
More from this artist